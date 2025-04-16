Agil Nabiyev: “The players’ self-belief led us to victory”

“We had just one day between the first match and today’s game. During that time, we analyzed both our own performance and our opponent’s.”

These were the words of Agil Nabiyev, head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team (born in 2009), following their 1-0 win over Georgia at the UEFA Development Tournament in Chisinau, Moldova, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to AFFA’s press service, Nabiyev shared his thoughts on the match:

“We focused our final training session on the tactical adjustments needed and provided the players with all the necessary instructions. Georgia is a well-organized team, their squad has played together for nearly two years. In contrast, we’re still forming our identity as a team. In our first match against Moldova, we were unlucky — we had more possession and created more chances. Today, it was the players’ confidence and character that brought us the win. With time, we’ll get even better. I believe many of these boys will go on to represent our senior youth teams in the future.”

Looking ahead to their final match against Estonia on April 19, Nabiyev remains confident:

“We now have two days to prepare. We’ll analyze our own performance as well as Estonia’s and work on correcting our mistakes. The most important thing is that the players have self-belief and show strong character. I’m confident we can improve even more and achieve another victory.”

