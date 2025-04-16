Kurban Berdyev suspended for referee abuse

AFFA has handed down a suspension to Turan Tovuz head coach Kurban Berdyev following his misconduct during a recent league match.

The decision was made by AFFA’s Disciplinary Committee after incidents that occurred during the Misli Premier League’s Matchday 30 clash between Turan Tovuz and Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

Berdyev was shown a red card in the 19th minute after receiving a second yellow. Following his dismissal, the coach reportedly insulted the match officials.

As a result, Berdyev has been suspended for five matches, three of which are conditional, pending a three-month probation period. In addition, Turan Tovuz has been fined 4,000 AZN.

Idman.biz