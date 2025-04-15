15 April 2025
Brahim Konaté speaks out: “Artificial turf takes a toll on our bodies”

Football
News
15 April 2025 16:21
23
French midfielder Brahim Konaté of Shamakhi FC shared his thoughts in an interview with Futbolinfo.az, reflecting on the team's recent comeback and the physical toll of artificial pitches.

- You were trailing at halftime against Sumgayit, but turned things around to win 2–1. How did you manage that?

- We conceded early but didn’t play badly in the first half. In the second half, we built on the good elements from our earlier play and managed to turn the game around. I’m happy we walked off the pitch with all three points.

- You hadn’t won any of your previous three matches against Sumgayit. Will this victory boost the team’s confidence heading into the next match against Kapaz?

- We had to break that winless streak and beating Sumgayit was crucial. We step onto the pitch each time with the aim of winning — and that won’t change against Kapaz.

- You’re currently in 7th place. What’s the target for the final six matches of the season?

- We want to collect as many points as possible and finish the season in the best position we can. It’s also important to give our fans something to cheer about.

- Any plans for next season? Have you received offers from other Azerbaijani clubs or teams abroad?

- My focus is on maintaining my current form, staying injury-free, enjoying the game, and playing consistently. As of now, I haven’t received any offers from other clubs in Azerbaijan or abroad.

- Are you satisfied with your personal performance this season?

- The season isn’t over yet, but overall, I’m happy with my performance. I had a six-month break from football before joining Shamakhi this summer, so staying healthy and match-fit means a lot to me.

- What do you like and dislike about the Azerbaijani league?

- I appreciate the level of play in the league and believe it will become even more competitive next season. If I had to point out one negative, it would be the artificial pitches. They really wear us down physically. Natural grass should be the standard going forward.

