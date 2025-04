A member of the AFFA Coaching Committee, Asgar Abdullayev, has traveled to Moldova.

Idman.biz, citing Report, informs that the football expert is attending the UEFA Development Tournament in Chișinău, where Azerbaijan’s U17 national team is also competing.

Led by head coach Agil Nabiyev, the U17s will play their opening match of the tournament today at Zimbru Stadium against the host nation, Moldova.

