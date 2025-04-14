14 April 2025
EN

Filip Ozobic matches Gurban Gurbanov’s record in Azerbaijan Premier League

Football
News
14 April 2025 11:31
18
Filip Ozobic matches Gurban Gurbanov’s record in Azerbaijan Premier League

Filip Ozobic has scored his 15th goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League while wearing Neftchi’s jersey.

The Croatian-born midfielder reached the milestone during Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, opening the scoring in Neftchi’s 2–4 home loss against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

With this goal, Ozobic has now scored 15 or more goals in the league for three different clubs: 16 goals with Gabala, 35 with Qarabag, and now 15 with Neftchi.

He becomes the 6th player in league history to achieve this level of productivity with three different clubs, and the 7th overall to reach this mark with at least three teams.

Others who have done so include Gurban Gurbanov (Dashgin, Turan, Neftchi), Samir Aliyev (MOIK, Neftchi, Khazar Lankaran), Rovshan Ahmadov (Turan, Kapaz, Shamkir), Kenan Karimov (Qarabag, Shamkir, Turan), and Farrukh Ismayilov (Baku, Neftchi, Karvan).

The all-time record belongs to Nazim Aliyev, who reached the milestone with four clubs: Khazar (Sumgayit), Neftchi, Qarabag, and Baku (formerly Dinamo).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history – FULL RANKING
13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history – FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
Orkhan Mammadov: “This reflects our country’s growing international prestige”
12:58
Football

Orkhan Mammadov: “This reflects our country’s growing international prestige”

Mammadov noted that the Federation has been working diligently to develop and promote the sport across the country
Neftchi suffer 75th home defeat in Azerbaijan Championship
10:53
Football

Neftchi suffer 75th home defeat in Azerbaijan Championship

The Whites and Blacks were beaten 4–2 by Zira in what marked their 473rd home game
Sevilla re-appoint Joaquin Caparros
10:31
Football

Sevilla re-appoint Joaquin Caparros

The La Liga club’s press service has confirmed the appointment of Joaquin Caparros as interim head coach
Rafael Utzig scores milestone 25th goal in Azerbaijan Premier League
09:59
Football

Rafael Utzig scores milestone 25th goal in Azerbaijan Premier League

Zira forward Rafael Utzig has netted his 25th career goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Tottenham set 20-year low with Premier League defeats
09:45
Football

Tottenham set 20-year low with Premier League defeats

Tottenham Hotspur have recorded their worst Premier League season in two decades

Most read

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
First hat-trick on the road
12 April 11:17
Football

First hat-trick on the road

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade scored 3 goals in the match against Sabail in the XXX round