Filip Ozobic matches Gurban Gurbanov’s record in Azerbaijan Premier League

Filip Ozobic has scored his 15th goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League while wearing Neftchi’s jersey.

The Croatian-born midfielder reached the milestone during Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, opening the scoring in Neftchi’s 2–4 home loss against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

With this goal, Ozobic has now scored 15 or more goals in the league for three different clubs: 16 goals with Gabala, 35 with Qarabag, and now 15 with Neftchi.

He becomes the 6th player in league history to achieve this level of productivity with three different clubs, and the 7th overall to reach this mark with at least three teams.

Others who have done so include Gurban Gurbanov (Dashgin, Turan, Neftchi), Samir Aliyev (MOIK, Neftchi, Khazar Lankaran), Rovshan Ahmadov (Turan, Kapaz, Shamkir), Kenan Karimov (Qarabag, Shamkir, Turan), and Farrukh Ismayilov (Baku, Neftchi, Karvan).

The all-time record belongs to Nazim Aliyev, who reached the milestone with four clubs: Khazar (Sumgayit), Neftchi, Qarabag, and Baku (formerly Dinamo).

Idman.biz