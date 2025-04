Matchday 31 in Spain's LaLiga featured four fixtures today.

Real Madrid claimed a narrow 1-0 away win over relegation-threatened Alaves, Idman.biz reports.

However, the victory came at a cost, as star forward Kylian Mbappe was sent off with a red card in the 38th minute.

Spain

LaLiga – Matchday 31

April 13

15:00. Osasuna 2–1 Girona

17:15. Alaves 0–1 Real Madrid

19:30. Betis 1–2 Villarreal

22:00. Athletic 3–1 Rayo Vallecano

Idman.biz