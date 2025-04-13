Turan Tovuz defender: "We fought for Kurban Berdiyev" - INTERVIEW

Turan Tovuz defender Emmanuel Hakman gave an interview to Sportal.az.

- You managed to win the match against Sabah. What is your opinion about the match?

- We did not start the match well. But unfortunately, we scored a goal in our own goal. After that, we tried to regroup and attack. But we were not able to do that either. But after the break, we achieved our goal. We scored two goals in one minute and won. That's why I am happy.

- The referee Kurban Berdiyev was punished with a red card. How did this moment affect the players?

- To be honest, we were not used to this situation. He was always in the place allotted to him and gave us his instructions. When he received a red card, it made us even more aggressive. We tried to win for Kurban Berdiyev. We fought for him. We also present the victory to our head coach.

- Is it more realistic for your team to get into the top three in the championship to qualify for the European Cups, or for Qarabag or Araz-Nakhchivan to win the national cup?

- We don't want to depend on Qarabag and Araz-Nakhchivan. We don't think about the result of the cup. We just want to fight until the end. We will do our best to get to the qualifying stage of the Conference League.

- Is your contract with Turan Tovuz expiring?

- My contract expires at the end of the season. I'm not thinking about it right now. But frankly, I'm not thinking about leaving Turan Tovuz either.

- Do you have an offer from your current club?

- No, we haven't had any talks.

- Turan Tovuz managed to win after seven rounds. Are you well motivated for the upcoming matches?

- Of course, this victory was very important for us. We came out to win. This victory will motivate us even more to achieve what we want at the end of the season.

- You scored 2 goals after Sabah was left with 10 men on the field. Can you think that if your opponent had not been outnumbered on the field, it would have been difficult for you to beat them?

- In any case, we would have fought until the end, we would have rushed forward. We would have done everything for the victory. Regardless of whether the opponent was outnumbered on the field or not, we would have played for the victory.

- In the last minutes, Sabah created 2-3 real goal situations and you were angry with your teammates. What happened there?

- Such things happen in football. The opponent was outnumbered on the field. They wanted to rush forward more. And we wanted to keep control of the ball more. I was angry because we could not do this in some episodes. But thankfully, we finally achieved what we wanted. Turan Tovuz defender Emmanuel Hakman gave an interview to Sportal.az.

Idman.biz