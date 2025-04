Milan's Tejani Reynders has reached 10 goals in the current Serie A season.

Dutch striker achieved this by scoring against Udinese, Idman.biz reports.

Reynders became the second Dutchman to score 10 or more goals in a single Serie A season for Milan. Before that, only Marco van Basten had managed to do so. He scored at least 10 goals in five consecutive seasons - in 1988/89, 1989/90, 1990/91, 1991/92 and 1992/93.

Milan defeated Udinese 4-0.

Idman.biz