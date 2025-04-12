First hat-trick on the road

The third hat-trick of the season was recorded in the Misli Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, Qarabag player Leandro Andrade scored 3 goals in the match against Sabail in the XXX round.

Before the Portuguese midfielder, only Davit Volkov was the author of a hat-trick. Zira striker scored 3 times against Sabail in the I round and against Sumgayit in the XV round.

Interestingly, all three matches in which he scored a hat-trick ended with a score of 4:1.

The matches in which Volkov scored 3 goals were home games and coincided with 2024. Andrade is the first player to score a hat-trick on the road in the current season.

Leandro was also the first player to do so in 2025.

