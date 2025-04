Former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Asgar Abdullayev, has returned to AFFA’s Coaches Committee.

He was previously a member of this committee, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist left the Coaches Committee in the summer of 2023 to take charge of First Division side Imishli.

In addition to the national team, Abdullayev has also managed clubs such as Shafa, Baku, Olimpik Shuvalan, Turan, Araz-Nakhchivan, and Neftchi.

