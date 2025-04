"I call on athletes not to engage in such activities".

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev said this during his speech at the organization's Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

He stated that they are seriously fighting match-fixing: "AFFA is seriously dealing with match-fixing issues. If such cases are confirmed, the perpetrators will be severely punished. No one will go unpunished".

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz