Al-Nassr is preparing to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract.

According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Al-Nassr is getting ready to offer the 40-year-old forward a new deal that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese star’s current contract is set to expire on June 30 of this year.

Cristiano has made 34 appearances for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 30 goals and providing 4 assists.

