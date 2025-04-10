Sabah denies rumors of Berezutskiy’s possible resignation

The Sabah football club has refuted reports suggesting that head coach Vasiliy Berezutskiy could be dismissed.

Ramin Hasanov, the club’s general director, addressed the rumors in an interview with Championat, stating, "It is not true that the club will relieve Berezutskiy of his duties."

Recently, there have been reports claiming that the club’s management was dissatisfied with the team's performance under the Russian coach and intended to part ways with him.

Sabah currently sits in fifth place in the Azerbaijan Premier League, with 36 points from 29 matches, trailing the leader, Qarabag, by 34 points.

Idman.biz