Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches.
Four exciting games are scheduled for today, Idman.biz reports.
Among the favorites of the tournament, Chelsea will travel to Poland to face Legia. Fiorentina will visit Celje, while Betis will host Jagiellonia. In another match, Djurgården will meet Rapid in Sweden.
The return legs will take place on April 17.
Conference League quarterfinals, first leg
April 10
20:45. Legia vs Chelsea
23:00. Betis vs Jagiellonia
23:00. Celje vs Fiorentina
23:00. Djurgardens vs Rapid
