Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches.

Four exciting games are scheduled for today, Idman.biz reports.

Among the favorites of the tournament, Chelsea will travel to Poland to face Legia. Fiorentina will visit Celje, while Betis will host Jagiellonia. In another match, Djurgården will meet Rapid in Sweden.

The return legs will take place on April 17.

Conference League quarterfinals, first leg

April 10

20:45. Legia vs Chelsea

23:00. Betis vs Jagiellonia

23:00. Celje vs Fiorentina

23:00. Djurgardens vs Rapid

Idman.biz