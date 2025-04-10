Who Will Secure European Spots in Final Stretch? – ANALYSIS

This week, the XXX round of matches in the Misli Premier League will take place. After three days of intense action, there will only be six rounds left in the season.

As we enter the final stretch of the football marathon, the number of teams vying for European spots has dwindled, Idman.biz reports.

Although theoretically, clubs like Shamakhi, Sumgayit, and even Kapaz have a slim chance to claim 4th place and reach the UEFA Conference League via a cup win, this scenario looks more realistic only on paper.

Considering that Sabail no longer has this opportunity, six teams are still in the running for four European spots. It is almost certain that Qarabag will qualify for the Champions League, while Zira will play in either the Europa League or the Conference League. The remaining two spots will be fiercely contested by four teams.

When will Qarabag be champions?

No one doubts that Qarabag will clinch their 12th championship. The Aghdam club has a 15-point lead and could officially secure the title in two weeks. To do so, they must first beat Sabail and then Neftchi. If Zira drops points in their matches against Neftchi and Sumgayit, the championship will be confirmed. In all likelihood, this will happen in the XXXI round.

Zira: Europa League or Conference League?

While Zira has lost any theoretical chances of winning the title, they are almost guaranteed a European spot. With an 11-point lead over 4th-placed Turan Tovuz, Rashad Sadygov’s side could secure their place in Europe with a few more favorable results. Whether they play in the Europa League or the Conference League depends on Qarabag. If the potential champions win the cup, Zira will be relegated to the second-tier competition. If Qarabag does not win the cup, Zira will play in the Conference League.

Inevitable debut

This summer, at least one Azerbaijani club will make their debut in European competitions. Either Araz-Nakhchivan or Turan Tovuz, the successor of the previous Turan team, will represent Azerbaijan on the continental stage. No other team is likely to join Qarabag and Zira in the top three.

Though Sabah and Neftchi are still theoretically in contention for 3rd place and a European spot, their chances will likely fade this weekend. If Araz-Nakhchivan defeats Kapaz away, Sabah loses to Turan Tovuz, and Neftchi fails to beat Zira at home, both capital clubs will have little left to fight for. These two teams can still contest for the 4th place, but with the 8-point gap between them and Turan Tovuz, and Neftchi and Sabah’s inconsistent performances, the odds are slim. There is also the possibility that both Araz-Nakhchivan and Turan Tovuz will debut in European competitions, but only if neither Sabah nor Neftchi wins the cup.

Hope lies in the Cup

For Sabah and Neftchi, the only hope to qualify for European competitions is through the country’s cup. After facing each other in the semifinals, the winner of that match must then triumph in the final to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz