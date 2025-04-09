12 April 2025
Filip Ozobic: “Every match in the Premier League is difficult and important”

Football
News
9 April 2025 18:00
- You played a key role in the victory by scoring a goal. What do you have to say about that?

- Scoring a goal is always a joy. Every football player desires that. But the most important thing is the team's victory. I did everything I could for Neftchi to win. What's crucial is the team's success, and we want to continue like this.

- You will face Zira and Qarabag in the upcoming rounds. What are your expectations for these games?

- We are focused on the game against Zira right now. We are only thinking about this match. Zira is in good form and playing well, so we know it will be a tough game. The most important thing now is to prepare for this match. After that, we will face Qarabag. It's a tough schedule, but every match in the Premier League is difficult and important.

- You were not called up for the national team’s last camp. Do you expect a call-up for the next one?

- Will I have a chance to be called up to the national team again? I don’t know. It's up to the head coach. I go out on the field, do my best for my team, and we will see how things unfold. I’m 34 years old, and I feel good. The important thing is that I’m injury-free. As long as I feel good, I will continue playing.

- Will you stay with Neftchi next season?

- My contract with Neftchi ends at the end of the season. There have been no talks about a new contract yet. There’s time. The season is ongoing, and right now, I’m focused on the next match. After the season is over, we will see.

- How do you assess the opportunities for local players after the foreign player limit is lifted?

- If a player has quality, they will continue to play. The decision is made by AFFA. Every player will compete for a spot in the starting lineup, and if they are good enough, they will play.

Idman.biz

