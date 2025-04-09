Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine forward opened the scoring in the 38th minute during Inter’s quarterfinal clash against Bayern Munich, Idman.biz reports.

With this goal, Martinez reached his 19th in the competition, surpassing the previous club record held by former Brazilian striker Adriano, who had scored 18 goals in the tournament.

The match in Munich ended with a 2–1 victory for the Italian side. The second leg will take place in Italy next week.

