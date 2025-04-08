WATCH: Gedson’s late penalty saves Besiktas from defeat

The 30th round of the Turkish Super League has officially wrapped up.
The final matches of the round ended without a winner, Idman.biz reports.
Besiktas dropped points on the road in their clash against Kasimpasa. Down to 10 men, the Black Eagles narrowly avoided defeat with a last-minute equalizer by Gedson Fernandes from the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Goztepe were held to a draw at home against Gaziantep.
Turkish Super League – Round 30
April 7
21:00. Goztepe 1-1 Gaziantep
21:00. Kasimpasa 1-1 Besiktas
Idman.biz