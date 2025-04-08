8 April 2025
EN

WATCH: Gedson’s late penalty saves Besiktas from defeat

Football
News
8 April 2025 09:04
30
WATCH: Gedson’s late penalty saves Besiktas from defeat

The 30th round of the Turkish Super League has officially wrapped up.

The final matches of the round ended without a winner, Idman.biz reports.

Besiktas dropped points on the road in their clash against Kasimpasa. Down to 10 men, the Black Eagles narrowly avoided defeat with a last-minute equalizer by Gedson Fernandes from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Goztepe were held to a draw at home against Gaziantep.

Turkish Super League – Round 30

April 7

21:00. Goztepe 1-1 Gaziantep

21:00. Kasimpasa 1-1 Besiktas

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW
17:30
Football

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Igor Ponomaryov, Sports Director of Sabah
Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"
16:49
Football

Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"

Vakhabzade shared that he has been receiving birthday wishes since yesterday
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns
16:36
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo has overhauled his personal security team, appointing a new head of security following growing concerns over his family’s safety
Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho
16:27
Football

Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided to leave the English club
Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?
14:24
Football

Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?

At the end of this season, Qarabag will undergo significant changes in their squad
13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"
13:20
Football

13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"

Javid Najizada credited his teammates for the win

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor