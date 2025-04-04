4 April 2025
UEFA issues warning to Azerbaijan team

4 April 2025 12:38
UEFA has issued a warning to the Azerbaijan women’s U19 national football team.

This was due to team member Parishan Abdullayeva’s participation in the match against Albania (0-4) in the second qualifying round of the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

Abdullayeva had previously received a yellow card in the first qualifying round against Estonia (0-3) and again in the opening match of the second round against Northern Ireland (0-4). According to the rules, Abdullayeva should not have participated in the match against Albania due to her accumulated yellow cards.

However, her name was mistakenly included in the match roster for the Albania game, and a UEFA representative confirmed this. After the match, it was realized that the error had occurred. Consequently, Abdullayeva was not included in the match roster for the final game against Montenegro (1-2), where she served her suspension.

