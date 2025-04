Sabah coach Aleksey Antonyuk has been penalized.

The decision was made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, Idman.biz reports.

The coach was penalized for his actions during the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal match against Neftchi. He insulted the referees in the 90+3 minute of the game, leading to a 5-match suspension, with 3 of those matches being conditional.

A probation period of 3 months has been imposed. Sabah has also been fined 4,000 manats.

Idman.biz