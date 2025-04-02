Badavi Huseynov: "We are all experienced, everything should stay on the pitch" – Interview

Qarabag defender Badavi Huseynov spoke to Sportal.az about his team's performance, their Azerbaijan Cup semifinal clash, and recent discussions around the national team.

- You recently secured a win against Turan Tovuz. How did that match go?

- The atmosphere was amazing, with packed stands. We knew our opponents would be highly motivated. They were the only team to take seven points from us this season. That gave us extra motivation, and we stepped onto the pitch with determination. We controlled parts of the game, but we also knew set pieces could be a challenge. Unfortunately, we conceded from one, as they’re strong in that aspect. However, we also capitalized on our chances, scored four good goals, and won the game.

- This was your first win against Turan Tovuz this season. What did you do differently?

- We were more focused and avoided the mistakes we made in previous matches. We executed counterattacks well, which made the difference.

- How was the refereeing?

- It was decent overall. Of course, there were some disagreements, which is normal in football. Turan Tovuz often targets goalkeepers during set pieces, and we pointed that out to the referee. But I think he handled the game well.

- Qarabag is on track to win the league again this season, right?

- Let's not rush things. There are still many games ahead, and we don’t want to lose our rhythm. Once you slow down, it's hard to regain momentum. Our focus is on the upcoming matches. Next, we play Zira, a strong opponent, and we lost to them last time. We’ll prepare with high motivation.

- What are your thoughts on the cup match against Araz-Nakhchivan?

- The cup is an important competition for us, too.

- Will the tension from your last encounter affect this game?

- No. Everyone has moved on. We’re all experienced players and know that everything should stay on the pitch. Our opponents understand this as well. There should be no unnecessary tension in this game. We are motivated, and so are they, but football should remain the priority.

- Your contract with Qarabag is expiring. With the foreign player limit being lifted and age being a factor, do you think the club will extend your deal?

- Coach Gurban Gurbanov doesn’t focus on those things. He looks at football. If a player contributes to the team, then a contract extension makes sense. I feel strong and want to continue giving my best for the club.

- There was a lot of discussion about Qarabag players after the national team's recent match. Toral Bayramov had an incident with journalists, Elvin Cafarquliyev got a red card, and you seemed frustrated with him on the pitch. What’s the overall situation now?

- It’s a bit difficult to comment. We talk a lot with the younger players and try to keep them motivated. As older players, we guide them and advise them not to dwell on negative incidents. The best way forward is to keep working hard. The head coach understands this, and we need to improve in the next matches. The only way to do that is by putting in the effort.

