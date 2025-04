Emin Jafarov, Head of the Operations Department at the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), has received an appointment from UEFA.

Jafarov will serve as the UEFA Representative for the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Moldova and Slovakia, Idman.biz reports.

The match, part of Group C's Round IV in the Women's Nations League, will take place on April 8 at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

