Qarabag player: "We are aware of our carelessness" - INTERVIEW

Leandro Andrade, the Brazilian player of Qarabag, shared his thoughts in an interview with Report.

- You won 4-1 against Turan Tovuz in the 28th round of the Premier League. What can you tell us about the game?

- As a team, we approach every match with a determination to win. We aim to follow the instructions of our head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, and secure victories. Of course, sometimes we succeed, and sometimes we don’t. Matches against Turan Tovuz are always tough. They are a strong team with aggressive and quality players. Moreover, it’s difficult to play against them on an artificial turf.

- In the first three matches of this season against Turan Tovuz, you were unable to secure a victory. Did you prepare specifically for this match?

- Turan Tovuz is a team that doesn’t forgive mistakes. If you make a mistake on the field, they will punish you immediately. In general, we prepare according to our opponents’ playing style. We did everything we could to make fewer mistakes in this match. I think we managed that and left the field with a victory.

- In the previous round, you played Kapaz at Tovuz City Stadium (0-0), and after that match, Gurbanov mentioned that the artificial pitch wasn’t properly watered, making it difficult to play. How was the situation this time?

- Honestly, I didn’t notice much difference in the condition of the field. The match against Kapaz was held in the afternoon, and although the artificial turf was watered, the sun dried it quickly. This time, the match was in the evening, and only a slight difference was felt. However, I really enjoy playing in Tovuz. You can truly feel the football atmosphere there. The fans make the match even more interesting. Unfortunately, the field is artificial.

- Qarabag is at the top of the league table, but compared to previous years, you’re not winning as easily against your opponents. What’s the reason behind this?

- The reason for this situation is us, the players. In some matches, we could have performed better but didn’t. We are aware that we’ve been a bit careless this season compared to previous years. However, this is not the only reason. Other teams in the Premier League have also become stronger. They are working on improving themselves. I’d say there’s a real competition in the Azerbaijani championship.

- In the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, you will face Araz-Nakhchivan away. What are your expectations for this match and the Cup overall?

- As I mentioned earlier, we go into every game aiming for a win. We plan to beat Araz-Nakhchivan and take an important step toward reaching the final. Our goal is to finish the competitions with gold medals. We want to win both the Premier League and the Azerbaijan Cup.

- During the winter transfer window, your teammate Juninho received a transfer offer from Brazilian club Flamengo and considered it positively. If you receive an offer from your country at the end of this season, would you accept it?

- I’m not the kind of player who wakes up in the morning and does special training just to receive offers from bigger clubs. If an offer comes, it means that my performance has caught the attention of others, and I am developing as a player. I live in the present. Offers from clubs might come tomorrow, and I’ll think about them then. But as I said, these matters don’t preoccupy me to the point where they affect my mindset.

