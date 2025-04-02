2 April 2025
Anar Hajiyev elected to the ECA Working Group

2 April 2025 11:26
26
Anar Hajiyev elected to the ECA Working Group

Anar Hajiyev, the head of the press service for Qarabag football club, has been selected as a member of the European Clubs Association (ECA) Fans Working Group.

Idman.biz, citing the press service of the Aghdam club, reports that Hajiyev will serve in this group for the 2023–2027 period.

He earned his place in the group from among numerous candidates nominated by 25 countries. Hajiyev will work alongside experts from top clubs like Juventus, Tottenham, Chelsea, Betis, PSV, and Leipzig.

The Fans Working Group is chaired by Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, representing Atlético Madrid. The main goal of the group is to develop strategies, initiatives, and technical recommendations regarding fans.

The group's primary mission is to improve the fan experience in European football, strengthen their relationships with clubs, and work on new fan loyalty models. The group will focus on areas such as the development of fan culture, ticket and stadium experiences, digital communication, social media strategies, and building stronger connections with the younger generation.

Asif Asgarov, a member of the board of directors of Qarabag, was elected to the Board of the European Clubs Association in the 2023 elections, and Nail Karimov, manager of the Qarabag Football Academy, was selected as a member of the Child Football Working Group (2023–2027) of the same organization.

