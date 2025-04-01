1 April 2025
EN

Ruslan Amirjanov shares hilarious April 1st prank by Kamran Aghayev

Football
News
1 April 2025 13:33
25
Ruslan Amirjanov shares hilarious April 1st prank by Kamran Aghayev

Ruslan Amirjanov, a former player for the Azerbaijani national football team, shared an amusing April 1st memory with Idman.biz. Reflecting on the April Fools’ Day, he reminisced about a prank by fellow footballer Kamran Aghayev that has stuck with him over the years.

"Honestly, I’ve never been one to make jokes on April 1st," said Amirjanov. "But lately, the funniest memory I have from this day is Kamran’s prank."

Kamran Aghayev had called friends and family, claiming that he had been involved in a car accident. When asked which clinic he was in, Kamran pretended to cough and hang up. Upon calling again, another person answered the phone, stating, "The phone is with me; hurry up and get to 1st Clinical Medical Center, Kamran is in bad condition."

To make it more convincing, Kamran even sent a photo of the car he was allegedly driving, which was in terrible condition. His friends rushed to the clinic, panic-stricken, only to find out later that it was all part of a prank. Kamran admitted he wanted to see how much they cared for him.

"We were so upset at first, but then we laughed. It turned out to be a great joke," Amirjanov said. "Kamran is very good at these things!"

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA
17:54
Football

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA

Representatives of FC Barcelona visited AFFA as part of their trip to Azerbaijan
"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player
17:41
Football

"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias shared his thoughts after his team's 1-1 draw
Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria
16:47
Football

Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria

The host country for the Champions League has been confirmed
Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?
16:29
Football

Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?

Sporting Kansas City has parted ways with head coach Peter Vermes
Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"
16:01
Football

Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

Asadova shared her thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan's UEFA Nations League C Division Group 4 matches
Men’s Player of the Month Announced
15:23
Football

Men’s Player of the Month Announced

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger as the Player of the Month

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO
30 March 09:39
Football

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO

Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma