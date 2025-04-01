Ruslan Amirjanov shares hilarious April 1st prank by Kamran Aghayev

Ruslan Amirjanov, a former player for the Azerbaijani national football team, shared an amusing April 1st memory with Idman.biz. Reflecting on the April Fools’ Day, he reminisced about a prank by fellow footballer Kamran Aghayev that has stuck with him over the years.

"Honestly, I’ve never been one to make jokes on April 1st," said Amirjanov. "But lately, the funniest memory I have from this day is Kamran’s prank."

Kamran Aghayev had called friends and family, claiming that he had been involved in a car accident. When asked which clinic he was in, Kamran pretended to cough and hang up. Upon calling again, another person answered the phone, stating, "The phone is with me; hurry up and get to 1st Clinical Medical Center, Kamran is in bad condition."

To make it more convincing, Kamran even sent a photo of the car he was allegedly driving, which was in terrible condition. His friends rushed to the clinic, panic-stricken, only to find out later that it was all part of a prank. Kamran admitted he wanted to see how much they cared for him.

"We were so upset at first, but then we laughed. It turned out to be a great joke," Amirjanov said. "Kamran is very good at these things!"

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz