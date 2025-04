Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made his decision regarding the club’s winger transfer.

The German specialist has rejected the idea of signing Luis Díaz from Liverpool, Idman.biz reports.

Although the club's management was keen on bringing in the 28-year-old Colombian, Flick emphasized the importance of age. Preferring younger players, he supports the transfer of Nico Williams from Athletic Club instead.

Díaz has recorded 13 goals and 7 assists in 42 matches this season.

