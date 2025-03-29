Western representative's anti-record was repeated

Turan Tovuz, which hosted Qarabag in the XXVIII round of the Misli Premier League, repeated its anti-record.

The team headed by Kurban Berdiyev lost 1:4, Idman.biz reports.

This is a repeat of the heaviest home defeat of the Tovuz club in the Premier League. Until now, only one team had defeated the Westerners by a large margin away. On April 19, 2024, Sumgayit rejoiced at a 4:1 victory.

Turan Tovuz also repeated its anti-record in the number of goals conceded in a home match. After Sumgait, Qarabag also scored 4 goals away from home.

Idman.biz