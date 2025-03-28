Qarabag try to break Kurban Berdyev syndrome

The 28th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off today.

The fourth phase of the league will begin in Tovuz, where Turan Tovuz and Qarabag will face off for the 12th time in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Historically, the Aghdam club has dominated these encounters.

With seven wins, two draws, and two losses, Qarabag holds a clear advantage. Their goal difference is also in their favor—24-12.

However, since Kurban Berdyev took over as head coach of Turan Tovuz, Qarabag has struggled against them. This season, the Tovuz club has remained unbeaten in all three of their meetings.

Now, Qarabag aims to secure its first victory over Berdyev’s team, while Turan Tovuz is determined to maintain its undefeated streak against the reigning champions.

The match in Tovuz kicks off at 19:30.

Idman.biz