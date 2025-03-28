28 March 2025
Nasser Al-Khelaifi sets sights on FIFA presidency

28 March 2025 12:30
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ambitious goals—he wants to become the next FIFA president.

According to RMC Sport, the 51-year-old Qatari is preparing to run in the 2027 FIFA presidential elections and is laying the groundwork for his candidacy, Idman.biz reports.

Journalist Fabien Tuahti commented on the matter: "I have heard this from many influential figures, including sources in Qatar. Their insights should not be overlooked."

He has been PSG president since November 2011, making him the longest-serving club president in PSG history, surpassing Francis Borelli (1978-1991).

His investment group, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), is reportedly in talks to acquire Spanish club Málaga.

Apart from PSG, he serves as president of the European Club Association (ECA) and represents the body in UEFA’s Executive Committee.

FIFA’s presidency has been held by Gianni Infantino (Swiss-Italian) since 2016.

