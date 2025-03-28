Barcelona join second place in club history

Hans-Dieter Flick has matched the second-highest win percentage for a Barcelona head coach in history.

This milestone was confirmed after Barcelona’s recent La Liga victory over Osasuna, Idman.biz reports.

Under Flick’s management, the Spanish club has played 44 matches, winning 33 of them—resulting in a 75% win rate. With this achievement, the German coach has equaled Tito Vilanova’s record.

Among Barcelona coaches who have managed at least 10 games, only Luis Enrique has a better win percentage, standing at 76.24%.

Notably, Barcelona defeated Osasuna 3-0 in their latest match.

İdman.biz