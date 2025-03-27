Neftchi player: "I experienced one of the best moments of my career"

"I love joining attacks from the wing. I pushed forward with an ‘all or nothing’ mentality."

Neftchi and Montenegro national team player Edvin Kuc shared his thoughts on his decisive goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands (1-0), Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to the media in his home country, Kuc described the emotional significance of the moment: "It was one of the best moments of my career. The match was tough, both emotionally and physically draining. The pitch conditions were also far from ideal. From the first day of training camp, the coaches warned us not to relax—earning six points wouldn't be easy. The most important thing is that we finished these matches without injuries."

Before joining Neftchi, Kuc played for Balkani in Kosovo, where he had already faced teams from the Faroe Islands:

"I played against Faroese teams while at Balkani, so I knew this game wouldn’t be easy. Nowadays, every team knows how to play football—there’s no room for complacency. The Faroe Islands are a solid side. However, we started this match much better than our game against Gibraltar. We maintained control and didn’t allow too many stoppages."

Montenegro kicked off their qualifying campaign with a perfect start, securing six points after victories against Gibraltar (3-1) and Faroe Islands (1-0).

Idman.biz