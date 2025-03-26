26 March 2025
Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"

Former Azerbaijan national team forward Branimir Subašić has commented on the team’s recent losses to Haiti and Belarus in an interview with Sportal.az.

Idman.biz reports that Subašić admitted he was surprised by the results: "The results against Haiti and Belarus were unexpected for me. Such outcomes should not be allowed to happen. Clearly, some changes are needed. First and foremost, the approach toward the national team must change—whether people like it or not, it has to be done. Predicting Azerbaijan's next victory is difficult, but I don’t think it’s too far away either. Everything needed for success is in place. More focus should be given to young players. It’s evident that many things need to change."

Subašić also expressed his support for the team: "I always celebrate Azerbaijan’s achievements. I really want to see our team succeed. But what exactly is missing? I don't know."

On Azerbaijan’s tough World Cup qualifying group—which includes France, Ukraine, and Iceland—he added: "We have extremely tough opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and now France has been added to the mix. It will definitely be very difficult. I just hope Azerbaijan can achieve some good results."

