Azerbaijan and Andorra: Teams sharing same fate

As the 2025 football season kicked off in March, only five European national teams have yet to find the back of the net in their matches.

Azerbaijan is among them, suffering defeats in both of its games with a total goal difference of 0-5, Idman.biz reports.

Other teams that have started the year without scoring include:

Andorra (0-4)

Liechtenstein (0-5)

Malta (0-3)

Slovakia (0-1)

Looking back at last year, Liechtenstein and Slovakia's goal drought is limited to just two matches, while Malta has failed to score in its last three games. However, only Azerbaijan and Andorra have gone four consecutive matches without scoring.

Both teams last found the net in October 2024.

