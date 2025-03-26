What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published a brief report on the match, Idman.biz reports.

This was the first time Brazil conceded four or more goals since their infamous 1-7 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

The last time Brazil conceded four or more goals against a South American team was in the 1987 Copa América, when they lost 0-4 to Chile.

Brazil had not conceded four or more goals to Argentina since the 1959 Copa América (1-4).

Argentina’s starting lineup featured 10 of the 11 players from their 2022 World Cup semifinal against Croatia, with only Lionel Messi being replaced by Thiago Almada.

Julián Álvarez’s goal at 3 minutes and 47 seconds became the third-fastest goal in a Brazil-Argentina qualifier derby.

Roberto Ayala (own goal in 2001) and Hernán Crespo (2005) hold the top two spots.

This was the third time in Argentina’s history that they led 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier by the 12th minute. It previously happened against Ecuador in 1960 and Colombia in 2021.

Brazil conceded three goals in the first half of a World Cup qualifier for only the second time ever. The last time was also against Argentina in 2005.

With their 4-1 victory, La Albiceleste made history as the first team to defeat Brazil in both home and away qualifiers and to score four goals against them in a single qualifier match.

