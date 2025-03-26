26 March 2025
What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

26 March 2025
The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published a brief report on the match, Idman.biz reports.

This was the first time Brazil conceded four or more goals since their infamous 1-7 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

The last time Brazil conceded four or more goals against a South American team was in the 1987 Copa América, when they lost 0-4 to Chile.

Brazil had not conceded four or more goals to Argentina since the 1959 Copa América (1-4).
Argentina’s starting lineup featured 10 of the 11 players from their 2022 World Cup semifinal against Croatia, with only Lionel Messi being replaced by Thiago Almada.

Julián Álvarez’s goal at 3 minutes and 47 seconds became the third-fastest goal in a Brazil-Argentina qualifier derby.

Roberto Ayala (own goal in 2001) and Hernán Crespo (2005) hold the top two spots.

This was the third time in Argentina’s history that they led 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier by the 12th minute. It previously happened against Ecuador in 1960 and Colombia in 2021.

Brazil conceded three goals in the first half of a World Cup qualifier for only the second time ever. The last time was also against Argentina in 2005.

With their 4-1 victory, La Albiceleste made history as the first team to defeat Brazil in both home and away qualifiers and to score four goals against them in a single qualifier match.

