Aykhan Abbasov: "I’m pleased with the character displayed by our youngsters"

Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of the Azerbaijan U21 national football team, expressed his satisfaction after their 0-0 draw with North Macedonia in a friendly match held during their training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts with AFFA.az: "We tried to give most of our players a chance during this short period. Of course, some didn’t get the opportunity to play, but in the next camp, I want to make sure everyone gets that chance. Having players born in 2006-2007 join the U21 team is a promising sign for the future. I think our preparations were productive. It is very important for our players to continue playing regularly for their clubs until the summer. We are planning two more friendly matches during the summer camp. After that, we will focus on official games. I am happy with how our young players showed character in both the Moldova and North Macedonia matches. We are optimistic about the future."

Azerbaijan U21 won their match against Moldova 2-0 and drew with North Macedonia 0-0 during the camp.

