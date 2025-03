Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has left the Kazakhstan national team camp.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper confirmed the news to Idman.biz.

He stated that his departure was due to visa-related issues, not health concerns:

"I am feeling perfectly fine. There are no health problems. I just had some minor issues with my Schengen visa. I am healthy and preparing for the next match with 'Sabah'."

Kazakhstan is set to face Liechtenstein today in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Aytac Sahed

Idman.biz