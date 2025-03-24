France to face Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifiers, Germany, Portugal, and Spain reach UEFA Nations League semifinals – VIDEO

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals concluded today, determining the four teams advancing to the semifinals.

France secured their spot by defeating Croatia, and they will also be one of Azerbaijan's opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

Alongside France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain also advanced to the Nations League semifinals.

UEFA Nations League – Quarterfinal results

March 23

Spain 3-3 Netherlands (Pens: 5-4) (Agg: 5-5)

Portugal 5-2 Denmark (AET) (Agg: 5-3)

France 2-0 Croatia (Pens: 5-4) (Agg: 2-2)

Germany 3-3 Italy (Agg: 5-4)

Idman.biz.