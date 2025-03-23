23 March 2025
Aykhan Abbasov: “We were happy that our team fought until the end”

23 March 2025 14:31
Aykhan Abbasov: “We were happy that our team fought until the end”

“We were all happy to win the first game. We know the players. It is true that some of them were playing together for the first time. I believe that our first training camp will be beneficial for us”.

Aykhan Abbasov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani U-21 national team, said this while talking about the friendly match against Moldova (2:0) as part of the training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist said that they will face North Macedonia in 2 days: “It is very important to hold matches in a short time. We must be ready for the upcoming series of official matches. I had the opportunity to get to know some of the players closely during the match with Moldova. Of course, we will continue the selection work. New players will also be invited to the next training camp. I believe that we will increase our team even more during the training camp in the summer.”

The head coach spoke about the importance of the players getting more playing chances in their clubs: "Of course, we have some shortcomings. We felt at the end of the match with Moldova that the players were getting less playing chances in their clubs. I also told them that they should work on themselves in order to play regularly in their clubs. Regardless of the opponent, you cannot accept defeat on the field. We were pleased that our team fought until the end against Moldova. We want to see this in the next matches as well."

U-21 team will hold a friendly match with the North Macedonian national team on March 25 as part of the preparation.

