23 March 2025
EN

The best footballers in the history of national teams - PHOTO

Football
News
23 March 2025 12:25
33
The famous British portal Give me Sport has published a rating of the best footballers in the history of national teams.

The first place in the list is taken by the legendary Brazilian striker Pele, the only three-time winner of the world Championships, Idman.biz reports.

Then comes Lionel Messi, who won the last world championship with the Argentine national team and is a two-time winner of the Copa America. The third place in the rating went to the Brazilian Cafu.

The legendary Argentine Diego Maradona is fourth on the list, and Cristiano Ronaldo is tenth.

