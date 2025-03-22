Filip Ozobič: “Now we are thinking not about the cup, but about the match with Araz-Nakhchivan”

“We knew that it is difficult to play on the field of Sabail. It always happens like this. This match was no exception. The opponent put up strong resistance. Despite this, we won, even though it was difficult, and we continue on our way”.

It was said by Neftchi midfielder Filip Ozobič while talking to Futbolxeber.az about the match in which they defeated Sabail 2:1 away in the 27th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He explained the reason why the opponent had a superior impression after taking the lead with a difference of 2 goals during the match: “You can’t say that we relaxed. The match just happened like this. It is difficult to compete on this field for 90 minutes. Moreover, some of our players are fasting. This inevitably affects the match”.

34-year-old believes that the break will be beneficial for Neftchi: "We have already resumed training. We are working hard. We still have a week ahead. I believe that this break will be beneficial for our team. We will prepare better for the upcoming matches."

Ozobich also spoke about the match against Araz-Nakhchivan in the next round: "Every match is difficult. You have to put 100 percent effort on the field, otherwise it is impossible to win. Therefore, we are seriously preparing for the match against Araz-Nakhchivan. We will do our best to win."

After the championship match, the midfielder said that Neftchi is waiting for the semi-finals of the cup: "There is still time for the cup. Now we are not thinking about the cup, but the match with Araz-Nakhchivan. Of course, our goal is to reach the final. We will fight for it."

Idman.biz