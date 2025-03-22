First test with Aykhan Abbasov

The Azerbaijani national team consisting of under-21 football players will hold its next match today.

Azerbaijan team will play its first test under the leadership of its new head coach Aykhan Abbasov, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani U-21 national team will hold its first friendly match during the training camp organized in Turkiye. Azerbaijan team will face Moldova. The match will start at 21:00 Baku time.

The second test within the training camp, which will last until March 26, will be on the 25th of the month. Azerbaijan national team will meet with North Macedonia.

Friendly match between U-21s

March 22

21:00. Azerbaijan – Moldova

Idman.biz