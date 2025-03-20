Who will be No. 271?

Up to six players could make their debut for the Azerbaijan national team in their upcoming match against Haiti.

The first player to step onto the pitch for the first time in this match—scheduled for March 22 in Sumgayit—will become the 271st footballer to represent Azerbaijan at the international level, Idman.biz reports.

Since Azerbaijan played its first official match in 1992, a total of 270 players have worn the national team jersey. The number of debutants against Haiti could even rise to 276 by the end of the game.

The candidates for this milestone include:

Aydin Bayramov (Goalkeeper)

Mert Celik

Aghadadash Salyanski

Khayal Aliyev

Rahman Dashdamirov

Shahin Shahniyarov

Match details:

Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium, Sumgayit

March 22, 2025

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz