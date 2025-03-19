19 March 2025
EN

Rufat Abdullazada: The goal wasn’t a message to Santos - Interview

Football
Interview
19 March 2025 14:47
10
Rufat Abdullazada: The goal wasn’t a message to Santos - Interview

Sabail midfielder Rufat Abdullazada spoke with Futbolxeber.az about their 1-2 loss to Neftchi, the upcoming match against Kapaz, and his expectations for a national team call-up.

- You lost 1-2 to Neftchi in the 27th round of the Premier League. How do you evaluate the match?

- We knew it would be a tough game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve our goal. We went onto the pitch to get three points, gave our best, but still lost. It’s really disappointing.

- Neftchi scored twice within 30 minutes. Why did you start so poorly?

- We prepared well throughout the week, so it’s hard to pinpoint why we started weakly. I wouldn’t say Neftchi dominated from the beginning. We also had chances, but they converted theirs, and we didn’t. After conceding early, we tried to recover, but it wasn’t enough.

- Even at 0-2, did you still believe you could turn the game around?

- Absolutely. We all believed in each other. At the very least, we could have secured a draw. We had our chances, but we just couldn’t score the second goal.

- Next, you face Kapaz away. With a five-point gap and nine rounds left, is this game a final for Sabail?

- You could call it that. We’ll prepare very seriously. We need a win to close the gap. In fact, all nine remaining games are like finals for us.

- Your stunning goal against Neftchi—was it a message to national team coach Fernando Santos?

- No, not at all. It wasn’t meant as a message. It was just something personal.

- Still, many expected you to finally get a national team call-up…

- Of course, I was hoping for a call-up too. But it’s not the end of the world. I’ll keep working hard and proving myself in the next matches. Hopefully, I’ll be called up for the next training camp.

- After the Neftchi match, your team changed head coaches. What are your thoughts?

- Our job is to play football. Management makes those decisions. Elvin Mammadov was already part of the coaching staff, so he knows the team well. I believe we’ll perform better in the upcoming matches and secure our place in the Premier League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA dismisses Neftchi’s appeal
15:28
Football

AFFA dismisses Neftchi’s appeal

The tribunal examined the appeal submitted by the Baku club but ultimately rejected the complaint

Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed
14:23
Football

Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed

IFFHS has unveiled the list of the highest-scoring defenders in the third decade of the 21st century

Qarabag not renewing contract with Marko Vesovic
14:11
Football

Qarabag not renewing contract with Marko Vesovic

Vesovic has received offers from three countries, with a potential return to Poland on the horizon

Sabail head coach disqualified
12:54
Football

Sabail head coach disqualified

The head coach of Sabail U17 team, Jeyhun Javadov, has been penalized

Former PFL President Ramin Musayev ventures into business and farming
11:35
Football

Former PFL President Ramin Musayev ventures into business and farming

The former president of the Professional Football League (PFL), has embarked on a new business journey

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?
11:05
Football

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League