Vali Gasimov: “They support Qarabag for their strength, but Neftchi is in our hearts - INTERVIEW

Former football player of Neftchi club, Vali Gasimov, gave an interview to Idman.biz.

- Today marks the founding day of Flagman. What does Neftchi, which turns 88, mean to you?

- Neftchi is in our hearts. Back then, many football players wanted to play for this team. I was lucky enough to have that opportunity. The best moments of my career were spent in Neftchi. Unfortunately, as a team, we couldn’t achieve great results. During the former USSR era, the competition was very strong, with giant teams like Spartak and Dinamo. Nevertheless, in 1986, after the first round, the team was in third place, but in the end, we finished ninth.

- How did you experience fame during that period?

- We were recognized by many people. They would approach us in the streets for photos and autographs. People from the regions would come to support Neftchi's games. The stadium would be so full that there wouldn’t be enough seats, and even the stairs were crowded. The level of footballers back then was high, so people showed great interest in football. A lot has changed since then, with more foreigners in our football. These factors likely play a role. I remember when I first joined the team, there were four to five thousand people just watching the training. Nowadays, there aren’t even that many people attending the games. I would feel ashamed to go out when Neftchi lost. The attitude toward football was entirely different back then.

- What was the most memorable game you played in Neftchi?

- I can mention the match we played against the USSR national team in Baku. The strongest players of the Union were there. The game ended 1:1. No one expected us to draw with them. After that match, we received a lot of praise (laughs).

- Who was your closest friend among your teammates?

- To this day, I maintain friendships with many of them. I’ve always had a good relationship with both my teammates and coaches. It wouldn’t be right to name a specific person. I’m not generally a problematic person.

- How would you describe Neftchi's place in Azerbaijani football?

- Neftchi has always been Azerbaijan’s Flagman. Back then, we were the strongest team in Azerbaijan. We’d love to see that same Neftchi again today.

- Why do you think we can’t?

- There are many reasons. But it’s a bit difficult to talk about this, as I’m not currently working there. Most likely, there are some internal issues within the club. Neftchi hasn’t fully recovered yet, but I believe that the team will rise again. Today, Qarabag is gaining support because of their great performance and strength. But in our hearts, it’s always been Neftchi. Neftchi will always be Neftchi.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz