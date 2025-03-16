Milan's comeback win, Torino secure three points - VIDEO

The 28th round of Serie A continues with thrilling encounters.

Milan claimed a hard-fought victory at home, Idman.biz reports.

The Rossoneri trailed at halftime against Como but turned the game around in the second half. Goals from Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders secured a crucial three points for Milan.

Meanwhile, Verona celebrated an away win against Udinese, while Torino edged past Empoli.

Serie A – Round 28 Results

March 15

18:00. Monza 1-1 Parma

Goals: Izzo (60') – Bonny (84')

18:00. Udinese 0-1 Verona

Goal: Duda (72')

21:00. Milan 2-1 Como

Goals: Pulisic (53'), Reijnders (75') – Da Cunha (33')

23:45. Torino 1-0 Empoli

Goal: Vlašić (70')



Idman.biz