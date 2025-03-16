Milan's comeback win, Torino secure three points - VIDEO

The 28th round of Serie A continues with thrilling encounters.
Milan claimed a hard-fought victory at home, Idman.biz reports.
The Rossoneri trailed at halftime against Como but turned the game around in the second half. Goals from Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders secured a crucial three points for Milan.
Meanwhile, Verona celebrated an away win against Udinese, while Torino edged past Empoli.
Serie A – Round 28 Results
March 15
18:00. Monza 1-1 Parma
Goals: Izzo (60') – Bonny (84')
18:00. Udinese 0-1 Verona
Goal: Duda (72')
21:00. Milan 2-1 Como
Goals: Pulisic (53'), Reijnders (75') – Da Cunha (33')
23:45. Torino 1-0 Empoli
Goal: Vlašić (70')
