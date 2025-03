The 26th round of the German Bundesliga kicked off with a single match.

Idman.biz reports that Sankt-Pauli hosted Hoffenheim in a battle between mid-table teams.

The match was decided by a single goal, scored in the 51st minute.

The home side secured a crucial victory, moving further away from the relegation zone.

Bundesliga – Round 26

March 14

23:30 – Sankt-Pauli 1:0 Hoffenheim

Goal: Veishaupt (51')

