Injury update on Abbas Huseynov

"Abbas is currently in the recovery process," said Anar Hajiyev, the press secretary of Qarabag club, in an interview with Idman.biz.

He provided an update on the 29-year-old footballer Abbas Huseynov’s condition, stating: "He has started individual training sessions. He is expected to rejoin the team for preparations after March 25."

Huseynov was substituted in the 24th minute of the first match of the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals against Sabail (0:1) due to an injury. As a result, he was not called up for Azerbaijan's friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus.

