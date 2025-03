Zira's player, Salifou Soumah, has attracted the attention of another club.

Russian club Lokomotiv is keen on adding the Guinean forward to their squad, Idman.biz reports.

The Moscow-based team is also prepared to meet Zira's financial demands, with intentions to pay 800,000 euros for Suma.

Salifou is also being pursued by clubs from Ukraine and Bulgaria.

