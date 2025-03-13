Who will be the captain of the Azerbaijan national team?

The captain of the Azerbaijan national team has been officially announced.

This statement was made by the team's head coach, Fernando Santos, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese specialist clarified the captaincy decision during a press conference dedicated to the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus. Santos confirmed that Badavi Huseynov will wear the captain's armband for both matches. The vice-captain will be announced after a decision is made in the coming days.

The national team will face Haiti in Sumgayit on March 22, and Belarus in Baku three days later.

Idman.biz