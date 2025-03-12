Medical staff on trial: Maradona’s final days under scrutiny

The trial regarding Diego Maradona’s death has officially started in Argentina, focusing on the medical staff who cared for him in his final days.

The legendary footballer, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60. The official cause of death was listed as heart failure, Idman.biz reports.

As reported by RMC Sport, the court proceedings in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, involve seven medical professionals, including a therapist, psychiatrist, psychologist, and nurses. They face charges of intentional homicide, carrying potential prison sentences ranging from 8 to 25 years.

An autopsy revealed that Maradona died from acute pulmonary edema and chronic heart failure complications. However, additional reports indicated that he suffered from multiple health conditions, including kidney and liver issues, neurological disorders, and dependencies on alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Prosecutors argue that the medical team acted recklessly, making critical errors in home treatment and failing to provide proper care. Fernando Burlando, the lawyer representing Maradona’s daughters, described the doctors' actions as a "silent but brutal murder" and a "crime disguised as negligence."

The trial is expected to continue until mid-July.

Around 120 witnesses, including Maradona’s family, friends, doctors, and medical experts, will testify.

Idman.biz