12 March 2025
EN

Medical staff on trial: Maradona’s final days under scrutiny

Football
News
12 March 2025 17:34
6
Medical staff on trial: Maradona’s final days under scrutiny

The trial regarding Diego Maradona’s death has officially started in Argentina, focusing on the medical staff who cared for him in his final days.

The legendary footballer, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60. The official cause of death was listed as heart failure, Idman.biz reports.

As reported by RMC Sport, the court proceedings in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, involve seven medical professionals, including a therapist, psychiatrist, psychologist, and nurses. They face charges of intentional homicide, carrying potential prison sentences ranging from 8 to 25 years.

An autopsy revealed that Maradona died from acute pulmonary edema and chronic heart failure complications. However, additional reports indicated that he suffered from multiple health conditions, including kidney and liver issues, neurological disorders, and dependencies on alcohol and psychotropic drugs.

Prosecutors argue that the medical team acted recklessly, making critical errors in home treatment and failing to provide proper care. Fernando Burlando, the lawyer representing Maradona’s daughters, described the doctors' actions as a "silent but brutal murder" and a "crime disguised as negligence."

The trial is expected to continue until mid-July.

Around 120 witnesses, including Maradona’s family, friends, doctors, and medical experts, will testify.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan –Brazil of Europe
16:47
Football

Azerbaijan –Brazil of Europe

Out of 541 players who have featured in the league this season, 102 (18.5%) are Brazilian, averaging 5.67 Brazilians per team
Betting companies take over Brazilian football – $1 billion deal
15:33
Football

Betting companies take over Brazilian football – $1 billion deal

Brazil's top-tier football clubs are set to receive a staggering $1 billion in sponsorship deals from betting companies

Sumgayit’s ‘Ronaldo’ called up for Puerto Rico match
15:21
Football

Sumgayit’s ‘Ronaldo’ called up for Puerto Rico match

Two players from Sumgayit have been called up to their national teams

Rashad Sadygov: "The fight for European Competition spots will continue until the final round"
15:01
Football

Rashad Sadygov: "The fight for European Competition spots will continue until the final round"

Sadygov mentioned that the team has not been given a specific target in terms of placement

Appointments for national team's matches against Haiti and Belarus
14:31
Football

Appointments for national team's matches against Haiti and Belarus

The appointments for the friendly matches of the Azerbaijan national football team against Haiti and Belarus have been confirmed.

Tamkin Khalilzada: "They couldn't stop us from winning the championship"
14:06
Football

Tamkin Khalilzada: "They couldn't stop us from winning the championship"

The experienced player emphasized that they entered this final with higher motivation compared to previous ones

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades